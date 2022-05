Zephaniah Lim, 11, who was adopted as a newborn, believes strongly that adoptive parents need to tell their children the truth about their birth.

Through his mother, he sent this message to the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF): "Forever daddies and mummies must tell their children about their tummy mummies... Because children need to know where they came from." He was referring to birth mothers as tummy mummies and adoptive parents as forever daddies and mummies.