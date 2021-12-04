Childhood sweethearts celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

They are childhood sweethearts and each other's first love - and this year, they are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Mr Goh Khon Chong and Madam Lim Gek Lee, both 73, used to live in the same lane in Kampong Chia Heng in Novena.

He used to play with her brother and has known her since they were in their early teens.

Both Mr Goh and Madam Lim loved sports and watching basketball games. Over time, they fell in love. They started dating at the age of 19 and registered their marriage four years later, in August 1971.

The secret behind their long and happy union? Give and take, said the couple.

Mr Goh, a retired human resource consultant, said in Mandarin: "If you keep taking and do not give, the other party will give up and collapse one day."

Madam Lim, a housewife, said they do not let their arguments or anger fester, which is key in keeping their relationship strong.

She said in Mandarin: "He always explains why he acted in a certain way if we disagree or I'm angry. We don't let the anger fester overnight. Besides, he always gives in to me."

He added: "You have to support each other and practise tolerance. Don't be too stubborn, and give way when you can't agree."

As a Justice of the Peace, Mr Goh solemnises marriages. "I always tell couples that to give and take is the way to maintaining a happy marriage," he said.

He and his wife are among 220 couples married for at least 50 years who are being honoured for their strong and committed marriages at the Golden Jubilee Wedding Celebrations.

The initiative, which was started in 2018, is organised by the Registry of Marriages and the Registry of Muslim Marriages.

Among this year's couples is a pair who have been together for 70 years - they held their customary marriage in 1951.

All the couples will receive a package this month which includes a commemorative medallion, a commemorative certificate signed by President Halimah Yacob, and a photo memento.

Mr Goh credited his wife for taking good care of the family, thus allowing him to focus on his career and community service.

He is a long-time grassroots leader and honorary chairman of the MacPherson Citizens Consultative Committee.

He described Madam Lim as a virtuous and capable wife who took care of the children and managed the household finances prudently, especially when money was tight in the early years of their marriage.

The couple have two sons in their 40s and four grandchildren. They live with their elder son's family.

Madam Lim said that after spending a lifetime together, she and her husband often know what each other is thinking, even before the other spouse articulates it.

She described themselves as kindred spirits.

Since Mr Goh's retirement, they have spent a lot more time together, going to the market and taking walks after dinner.

She said: "He has a caring heart and he is very honest."