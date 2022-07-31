Charity event to drive up awareness about brain tumours offers Lamborghini joyrides

SINGAPORE - A charity drive aimed at spreading awareness about brain tumours raised more than $32,000 on Sunday (July 31).

Hosted by the Brain Tumour Society Singapore (BTSS), the event returned after a four year-hiatus and offered patients joyrides in 16 Lamborghini cars.

Held in collaboration with Lamborghini Club Singapore, the Brainy Car Rally was held at Outram Community Hospital.

Besides the round trips between Singapore General Hospital in Outram and HarbourFront, the event also featured interactive stations that simulate brain surgery.

At the station, participants can wear VR goggles to view surgery in 3D and try out tools used in neurosurgery.

They could also experience the pre- and post-operation assessments typically done for awake brain surgery.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary of Health Rahayu Mahzam, who attended the event as a guest of honour, said brain tumours are not as rare as they are often believed to be.

"In Singapore, brain and central nervous system cancers are the third and sixth most common cancers affecting those below 30 years old for males and females respectively," she noted.

While a diagnosis of brain tumour can be devastating, she added that she is heartened by the community's support for these patients.

Of the rally held on Sunday to bring the community together, Ms Mahzam said: "It is assuring to know BTSS stands ready to support them at every stage of their journey."