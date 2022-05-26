Charities watchdog proposes scrapping police permit for public fund-raisers

SINGAPORE - The Commissioner of Charities (COC) is proposing to do away with the need for charities to apply for a police permit before they raise funds in public, such as through flag days, carnivals, concerts and any face-to-face soliciting for donations on the streets.

Instead, charities have to disclose details of their fund-raiser on the Charity Portal, the COC's website, at least one month before the fund-raiser starts.

These details include the purpose of the fund-raiser, its duration, mode of collection and the charity's contact details. If a third-party fund-raiser, such as companies that take a cut of the donations raised, is involved, the charity is required to make public more information.

Such information includes the third-party fund-raiser's name and the written agreement the charity made with the third-party fund-raiser containing details of the fund-raising appeal.

Charities also have to do their own due diligence to ensure these third-party fund-raisers are "bona fide organisations and credible and trusted to carry out public fund-raising appeals", said the COC.

The COC has been seeking the public's feedback from May 5 to 26 on a revised regulatory regime for public fund-raising appeals.

Besides the public consultation, the COC is also having dialogue sessions with some charities to hear their views.

The COC told The Straits Times: "With a maturing charity landscape, the proposed changes seek a better balance between making it easier for bona fide charities and fund-raisers to raise funds by streamlining processes, and the appropriate transparency and accountability safeguards to help members of the public make informed decisions on their donations."

The House to House and Street Collections Act was introduced in 1947 to regulate soliciting from the streets or going from house-to-house for donations.

Charities conducting such forms of public fund raising have to apply for a House to House and Street Collections licence from the police.

If the charity is a member of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), it has to apply for a fund-raising permit from the NCSS.

In 2018 and 2019, the police issued about 450 such licences a year and the NCSS issued about 400 fund-raising permits a year.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the issuance of such licences have been suspended since April 7, 2020, the COC said.

With the proposed changes, relevant legislation such as fund-raising regulations in the Charities Act will be amended to enable the COC to take appropriate regulatory actions against charities if they fail to comply with the requirements or if they wilfully give inaccurate information.

The penalties for those who do not comply could be similar to those currently imposed under the Charities Act and Fundraising Regulations, the COC said.