Charities got $3.12b in donations in 2020, dip from 2019 but higher than other years before pandemic

SINGAPORE - Despite the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, when many in-person fund raisers were cancelled or scaled back, donations to the more than 2,000 charities in Singapore fell only slightly that year from the year before.

A total of $3.12 billion in donations was collected by charities here in the 2020 financial year, a 4 per cent dip from the $3.25 billion in the year before that.

Despite the dip, the $3.12 billion is still higher than the sums donated in the pre-pandemic years.

For example, $2.65 billion was donated in the 2017 financial year, and $2.87 billion in 2018, according to data in the Commissioner of Charities’ (COC) 2021 annual report, which was released at the end of November.

A spokesman for the COC explained that the total donations for 2020 are compiled based on charities’ annual submissions for their respective financial year, and this varies across charities.

For example, some charities’ 2020 financial year ended in March 2020, while others ended in December 2020.

The spokesman said of the fall in donations in the 2020 financial year: “Covid-19 disrupted the operations and fund-raising activities of the charity sector, affecting the ability of organisations and individuals to donate as much as they used to.”

Since early 2020, many charities cancelled, postponed or scaled down their physical fund-raising events, the spokesman said, adding that the fall in donations was most evident in the religious and educational sectors.

Donations collected by religious charities such as churches and temples fell by 13 per cent to $1.17 billion in the 2020 financial year, from $1.34 billion the year before that.

But the donations raised by the social and welfare sector rose by 23 per cent to $608.6 million in the 2020 financial year, from $494.4 million in 2019.

The COC spokesman said this increase showed that donors could be more focused on giving to those in need given the pandemic.

As at end-December 2021, there were 2,359 charities registered in Singapore. About half of them are religious groups, while the rest include charities in the social and welfare, healthcare, education and arts sectors.

When asked why donations to charities providing social and welfare services increased, Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) senior research fellow Justin Lee said: “I think donors were likely thinking of giving to more urgent needs based on what Covid-19 had brought about – health being an obvious choice, but also social welfare, because families were being hurt by Covid-19 when breadwinners lost their jobs.”