Charities collaborate to offer subsidised programmes for children with special educational needs

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Ms Teo, literacy intervention teacher, conducting a lesson with Madam Fun Ying's son at Epworth Community Services in Bukit Batok on May 12.

SINGAPORE – When Madam Fun Ying Jiet realised her three-year-old son was using gestures instead of words to express his needs, she thought he just needed more time before he could speak.

It was only after the 37-year-old financial adviser discovered developmental screening that she took her son, Joe (not his real name), to be assessed at a polyclinic.

Joe, who is now eight years old, was found to have speech delay and was referred to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital for further examination.

He now attends weekly hour-long classes under Epworth Community Services’ literacy and behaviour intervention programme at one of the charity’s premises in Bukit Batok Central.

Joe is among the estimated 200 children expected to benefit from subsidised services offered at Epworth, with funding from the Mainly I Love Kids (MILK) Fund.

The collaboration between the two charities will support children aged five to 12, from middle- to lower-income families, who have emerging or mild-to-moderate special educational needs and study in mainstream schools.

The subsidies, which will start on May 14 and run until 2028, will benefit current beneficiaries, such as Joe, and future attendees at Epworth.

Madam Fun, who is eligible for subsidies of up to 50 per cent, said she has observed clear improvements in Joe’s speech and language abilities since he started classes at Epworth.

“He’s been able to construct longer sentences despite some grammar mistakes... and he’s not only able to speak, but he’s also able to write as well,” she said, adding that it was thanks to the classes at Epworth.

The subsidies will cover Epworth’s weekly group intervention programmes and comprehensive psychological assessments for children at both its Bukit Batok and Jurong West premises.

The weekly group intervention programmes also involve close consultation between the teachers and parents.

The services are meant for children with different developmental needs and learning disorders, including those with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or who display ADHD-like behaviours that have been of growing concern, said Epworth executive director Tan Khye Suan.

The charity noted a 38.3 per cent increase in the number of students enrolled in the centre’s classes meant for those who require moderate to high levels of support in managing behaviour, such as those diagnosed with ADHD or display ADHD-like characteristics like inattention, impulsivity and disruptive behaviours, from 2023 to 2025.

The collaboration with the MILK Fund enables Epworth to provide timely intervention and support to more families, especially those with fewer resources, said Mr Tan.

Children from families with a per capita income (PCI) of up to $4,999 will be eligible for the subsidies that are reviewed yearly. Subsidies are tiered according to the family’s PCI, with the maximum at 98 per cent.

Madam Fun Ying Jiet reading with her son at Epworth Community Services in Bukit Batok on May 12. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

While the children will be assessed via multidisciplinary assessments, including references to established clinical and educational frameworks and input by caregivers and teachers, formal diagnosis is not necessary for enrolment in the hub’s programmes, said Mr Tan.

“For many middle- and lower-income families, timely assessment and intervention are not always within reach,” said MILK Fund executive director Suraj Upadhiah. “This partnership is important because it helps close that gap early, making support more accessible and ensuring that no child is left behind.”

Separately, Epworth will also be introducing training and consultations for professionals who work with children, including special needs educators, mainstream teachers, school counsellors, allied educators, social service practitioners and early childhood professionals.