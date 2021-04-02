Centre for those with special needs opens new wing

Teenagers and young adults with special needs now have a new space to learn and work, with a new wing opened at My Inspiring Journey (MIJ) Hub in Changi Road.

Established in 2011, MIJ Hub is a non-profit organisation which provides educational services and programmes daily for those with special needs aged three to 30.

It was founded by Mr Mohammad Ali Dawood, a senior sales and marketing director, and his wife Faraliza Zainal. They have a son with autism.

The roughly 3,000 sq ft wing was officially opened by President Halimah Yacob yesterday.

The new space is on the fourth floor of Paradise@Pergas, while the rest of MIJ Hub is on the third floor. The hub also has branches in Woodlands and Jurong.

Madam Faraliza said the new wing will allow the Changi branch to increase its capacity by about 20 students.

Previously, the 61 students were all on one floor, regardless of their age. This was not ideal as some of them are more sensitive to noises, said Madam Faraliza. With the new wing, 21 students and seven employees with special needs, aged 16 to 30, will finally have a space of their own. Some of them work in a cafe in the building, while others make handicrafts.

Apart from more classrooms, the wing also has a kitchen, a room that simulates daily living and a 3D printer.

Madam Faraliza said the new wing will give the older ones a sense of belonging as they go about their daily activities: "They're so happy - they have this sense of 'hey, I'm coming to work, I have a job, and I'm working in this particular space'. They're not disrupted by kids or other programmes."

In a Facebook post, Madam Halimah wrote: "I was happy to see that the children and young adults at MIJ Hub were enthusiastic and proud of what they were able to do despite the challenges they face."

Adding that her visit was in conjunction with World Autism Awareness Day today, she wrote: "Singapore has seen good progress in embracing persons with autism, but we need to do more to engage the community and create the right opportunities for our special friends to maximise their potential."