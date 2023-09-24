Celebrating Peranakan culture with a wedding

SINGAPORE - Mr Kean Wee and Ms Penelope Thoo, both 27, celebrated their wedding in a unique way – with hundreds of other people who were there to mark the 113th anniversary of the Gunong Sayang Association, a Peranakan cultural group.

Dressed in traditional Peranakan wedding outfits and jewellery, the couple had their wedding procession and tea ceremony in front of about 300 people attending the association’s dinner and dance – its first in three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic – on Sunday evening at the Grand Ballroom of One Farrer Hotel.

Mr Wee’s uncle, Mr Francis Ngau, had proposed the idea of a collaboration with the association as a way to put the spotlight on Peranakan culture.

Traditional Peranakan weddings have been very rare here for many years, said the 50-year-old jeweller.

He noted that showcases of Peranakan culture have instead held mock weddings to demonstrate the splendour and colour of the celebrations, which can last up to 12 days.