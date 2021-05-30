Cases of emotional, psychological abuse up 78% last year

When a man in his 70s ended up in a hospital here after a fall, staff initially suspected elder neglect.

The case was then referred to Care Corner Project StART, Care Corner Singapore's family violence specialist unit which looks into abuse cases involving vulnerable persons.

Lead social worker Kristine Lam learnt that the man and his wife, also in her 70s, lived in a Housing Board flat after their adult children had moved out.

After further checks, it was revealed that the man had been regularly subjected to psychological abuse by his wife for two to three years.

"After she got into an argument with her husband, she polished a knife and insinuated that she wanted to inflict harm on him. She burned his clothes, made it seem like she intended to jump from a window and mocked him when he panicked.

"She also threatened to make the floor wet so he would fall," said Ms Lam, who added that the man eventually moved in with one of his sons.

Latest figures from the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) showed a 78 per cent increase in emotional and psychological abuse cases investigated by the Adult Protective Service (APS) last year. There were 66 such cases probed last year and 37 in 2019.

An MSF spokesman told The Sunday Times that uncertainties resulting from the Covid-19 situation could have contributed to the increase.

"Some have suffered job or income losses, creating anxieties and tension in families, especially those with dependants. If these intensified stressors and tension in families are not addressed, they may increase the risk of abuse," added the spokesman.

Commenting on the surge in emotional and psychological abuse cases investigated, Ms Evonne Lek, a family therapist at Reconnect Psychology and Family Therapy, said it might also mean greater awareness of abusive behaviour and that such matters should be reported.

MSF said APS' investigations consist of serious cases where it has to intervene as a last resort, under the Vulnerable Adults Act (VAA), and where women and girls have been ill-treated or are in moral danger, under the Women's Charter.

"For other cases of family violence, APS partners community agencies such as family violence specialist centres and crisis shelters to support victims," said the ministry's spokesman.

The number of inquiries APS received nearly doubled last year to 1,196, from 607 in 2019. The ministry's spokesman said the number of inquiries may not represent unique cases due to an overlap in calls from different sources.

Although there were more inquiries, APS had to intervene in fewer cases - 166 last year under the Vulnerable Adults Act and Women's Charter, down from 221 in 2019.

The MSF spokesman said that there is greater awareness among the public of family violence and the available resources to contact. MSF and its partners had stepped up outreach efforts as well, especially during the circuit breaker.

Of the 166 investigations APS conducted last year, 96 involved a victim aged 65 and above. This is a decrease from the 127 investigations in 2019 involving a victim in the same age group.

While elder abuse had declined last year for those in this age group, MSF said it continues to keep a close watch on the trend.

Ms Lam said elder abuse cases often go unreported, and are typically flagged by a third party, such as a family member or hospitals.

"Some of the elderly feel they shouldn't wash their dirty linen in public and that it's shameful this is happening to them at their age.

"In cases where the abuser is their children, they feel like it's their fault for raising someone like that and they have to bear with it."

Others fear retaliation - that the abuse would worsen once the professional leaves - and losing independence should they be sent to a nursing home.

Ms Lek said: "The elderly are especially susceptible to abuse due to the decline in cognitive function and physical capability that happens as we age.

"They are often hidden from society and they could be suffering for a long time before external professionals are made aware."

Seeking help early is key to tackling elder abuse, said Ms Lam. This would allow earlier intervention and reduce the chances of the situation escalating.

Ms Lam also called for greater sensitivity, especially within the elderly community. Seniors told her when they speak up about the abuse, their friends dismiss them and brag about their children instead.

Said Ms Lam: "It is important to take such disclosures seriously and not trivialise them. As a society, we need to counter the cultural factors that limit victims from seeking help.

"We need to hold the space for our seniors to share their experiences without being fearful of being judged."

GET HELP

Care Corner Project StART

6476-1482

Pave Integrated Services for Individual and Family Protection

6555-0390

Trans Safe Centre

6449-9088

National Anti-Violence Helpline

1800-777-0000

Big Love Child Protection Specialist Centre

6445-0400

Heart @ Fei Yue Child Protection Specialist Centre

6819-9170