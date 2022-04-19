Caretaker aims to rebuild Malay shrines destroyed in Kusu fire

The three Malay shrines at the top of a hill on Kusu Island will have to be rebuilt after a fire destroyed the heritage site.

A cleaner who was staying on Kusu Island spotted the fire and alerted the police.

Mr Hari Haran, 26, who has been cleaning the island and tending to its trees for three years, told The Straits Times that he smelled something burning, rushed over to the shrines and saw the flames.

He called the police and alerted the shrines' caretaker, Mr Ishak Samsudin, 60.

The fire was extinguished by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) amid heavy rain on Sunday evening.

In a statement last night, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) - which manages the island - said the shrines have been cordoned off for the safety of visitors and to facilitate investigations by the SCDF.

It added that ferry services are not affected and people can still visit the rest of the island.

The SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire that started at 6.20pm on Sunday, and the SLA will share more information when it is ready, the statement said.

When ST reached the island at about 11am yesterday, two SCDF boats were still docked at one of the two jetties, and firefighters were seen rolling up hoses that had been used to douse the flames.

The SCDF firefighters had connected more than 30 hoses, each measuring 20m long, to pump seawater up to the hill where the shrines are located to fight the fire.

At about 12.30pm, SCDF fire investigation officers were seen climbing a 152-step staircase, which has been cordoned off, to the shrines.

Mr Ishak said in an interview on the island yesterday morning that he was in shock and could not believe that the shrines - known as keramat in Malay - had been destroyed. He said that while devotees burned incense at the shrines, the incense sticks were small and planted in sand pits, and therefore were unlikely to have caused the blaze.

The island and the shrines see heavy traffic around September and October, during the ninth lunar month, when pilgrims visit, said Mr Ishak. He added that there has also been a steady stream of tourists using their SingapoRediscovers vouchers to visit the island in recent months.

Muslims and practitioners of Taoism and Buddhism visit the shrines, which have eight stations for devotees to pray at.

Mr Ishak said he has been taking care of the shrines for 18 years and his family members have been caretakers of the site for six generations.

Kusu Island is also home to a Chinese temple.

The hilltop site began as a single shrine, a wooden hut built in memory of a pious man named Syed Abdul Rahman in 1819, said Mr Ishak.

Two more shrines - dedicated to Syed Abdul Rahman's mother Nenek Ghalib and his sister Puteri Fatimah - were added around 1920, he said. The site was renovated with donations from businessmen in the 1920s.

His family has been taking care of the shrines since then, a responsibility that includes preparing them for worshippers and ensuring there is incense to burn and that the area is clean.

He said he has been visiting the island since he was two months old.

Taking care of the shrines is Mr Ishak's full-time job and only source of income. He comes to the island five days a week and lives off donations collected at the shrines, he said.

On Sunday, he was on the island until 6pm, when he caught the last ferry home. When alerted to the fire, Mr Ishak and his friend, Mr Taha Arshad, 58, chartered a private boat and went back to the island at about 1am.

Mr Taha, who helps take care of the island on Sundays, said: "We couldn't believe the shrines were on fire, we actually keep three fire extinguishers up there and every day when we leave, we make sure that any burning incense sticks are put out."

Mr Ishak added that while precautions are taken to stop fires from breaking out, the shrines are open at all hours and he cannot control what happens after he leaves.

"Sometimes people come when I'm not around," he said.

Mr Ishak, who broke down in tears when asked how he felt about the destruction of the shrines, said he has already been in contact with contractors to figure out how to rebuild the shrines.

The shrines are insured against fire by Mr Ishak, he said, and he hopes that some of the payout will help with the rebuilding costs.

ST understands that the shrines sit on government land, but Mr Ishak pays the SLA a fee to lease the land.

He said the fee is up to $30,000 a year, which he pays every January.

"Construction here easily costs twice or three times as much as construction on the mainland, because of the transportation costs," he said.

"But I will see how to fund it."

He said he wants to get the shrines rebuilt by September when the season of pilgrimage to the island begins, and he hopes to be able to rebuild them for the next generation.