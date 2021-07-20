Bringing Myanmar community together

Members of the Myanmar diaspora printing designs on tote bags as part of a National Gallery Singapore tour on Sunday.

The tour, which is part of the gallery's Art For Us programme, brought 12 members of the diaspora to view artworks by Myanmar artists at the museum.

One member of the Myanmar diaspora who has been in Singapore for 19 years said: "I really appreciate the institution organising a supportive event to bring together the Myanmar community, which I have been far away from because of work. It brings me comfort and solace."

Myanmar's Covid-19 cases spiked this month, with around 5,000 coronavirus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began.

This comes amid political unrest following a military crackdown on anti-coup protests since February that have left more than 900 dead.