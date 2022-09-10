Bigger, better-equipped Tampines CPF service centre reopens after revamp

SINGAPORE - Tampines residents now have a bigger and better-equipped Central Provident Fund service centre to handle their needs.

The centre, at the CPF Tampines Building, was officially reopened on Saturday after the completion of refurbishment work that began last year.

This is the first time the centre has been renovated since it started operations in 1994.

Its floor area was increased by about 50 per cent, and the new layout makes it accessible to users of wheelchairs and personal mobility devices.

For example, it has a consultation room near the entrance for such residents to easily access.

New features include 24/7 self-help kiosks for members of the public to access the CPF Board's online services.

Such kiosks are already in operation in other centres in Bishan, Maxwell Road, Jurong East and Woodlands.

The kiosks are available for use 24/7 in all the centres, except for those in the Maxwell Road branch.

Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon, who was the guest of honour at Saturday's event, said the inclusion of the kiosks by the CPF Board and its efforts to encourage Singaporeans to use its mobile app are timely.

"It... will help the (CPF Board) be more responsive to the public without needing to increase manpower," he added, noting that Singaporeans have also become more familiar with online transactions since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

The centre also has a room dedicated for public workshops run by government agencies.

It is the second CPF service centre with this feature, the first being the Woodlands branch, which reopened in August after renovation.

Workshops conducted include those by the Infocomm Media Development Authority to teach elderly residents how to spot scams and practise safe online habits.

Digital ambassadors, who include CPF Board staff, will be present at the centre to help members of the public learn digital skills, such as using PayNow and accessing government services online.