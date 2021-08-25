BHG store in Bugis Junction closed for cleaning after Covid-19 case

SINGAPORE - The BHG department store in Bugis Junction was shut on Wednesday (Aug 25) for cleaning and disinfecting works, after a member of its staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) had announced on Tuesday 20 new infections linked to the shopping mall.

A spokesman for Bugis Junction, which announced the temporary closure of the department store on Facebook, said: "We are currently awaiting more details from MOH and affected shops."

Meanwhile, the mall has "taken the necessary environmental cleaning measures in accordance with the authority's guidelines", the spokesman added.

It includes increasing the frequency of cleaning common touchpoints, and enhancing air circulation in the mall by conducting daily air purging and fully opening air dampers to maximise outdoor air intake.

These are among the guidelines spelt out in a directive issued by the Building and Construction Authority, National Environment Agency and MOH in May.

Ms Koong Wei Heong, who works at Ya Kun Kaya Toast at the mall, said: "We are feeling pretty calm because we get tested every two weeks. We were just tested on Aug 20."

Ms Koong was referring to the fast and easy test (FET) workers in higher-risk settings, like dine-in eateries, have to undergo every 14 days. The FET uses tests such as antigen rapid tests.

She added that she is waiting to find out if she needs a swab test as well, following the emergence of the cluster linked to the mall.

"Not many people visited the mall on Wednesday. They are probably afraid after hearing news of the cluster," said Ms Koong.