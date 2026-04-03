Beyond nostalgia: Can xinyao still strike a chord?

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(From left) Veteran music producer Billy Koh, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong; and acclaimed singer-songwriter Liang Wern Fook; at the premiere of 'Tuesday Report: Encounter Under The Stars' at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre on March 30.

SINGAPORE – When tickets for the Xinyao 44th Reunion Concert went on sale on March 25, all 8,000 were snapped up within two hours.

Organiser TCR Music Station added a second show, setting the stage for a record 16,000 fans to gather at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in July.

The response underscores how xinyao – the home-grown movement of Mandarin pop ballads born on school campuses in the late 1970s and 1980s – continues to resonate with a generation of Singaporeans for whom songs like Friendship Forever and Encounter evoke their growing-up years.

“Xinyao brings back fond memories and gives me a sense of belonging,” said Ms Hazel Lim, 60, an executive assistant who attends the concerts every year with family and friends. “I grew up with it, and I like it because it is simple, easy-listening music.”

The concerts are part of a line-up of current events that speak to continued interest here in xinyao, even as practitioners and fans alike say its heyday has come and gone.

On March 30, the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) and Mediacorp held a premiere for a seven-part documentary series on Channel 8 to trace the genre’s evolution, the same day that annual student singing and songwriting competition Xin Kong Xia kicked off.

The documentary series started airing on March 31.

In April, the Singapore Film Society will mark the 10th anniversary of an earlier documentary, The Songs We Sang, with screenings at indie cinema SFS Somerset.

The question is whether the movement will continue to draw its appeal from its past, or be a living story that connects with the new generation.

At the SCCC event on March 30, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said as much: “In remembering xinyao, we need to not only look back on the past, but ( also ) ensure that the new generation continues to develop its spirit, create with Mandarin, keep singing xinyao, and keep singing the music of Singapore.”

Xinyao pioneers (from left) Wong Ywai Cheng, Teo Kay Kiong, Liang Wern Fook and Billy Koh in 1985. PHOTO: ST FILE

Can xinyao spark a revival?

Industry veterans like TCR Music Station founder Cai Yiren said nostalgia for the music that defined their youth is certainly why the annual concerts have drawn thousands of fans since 2008.

“Xinyao is a collective memory of generations of Singaporeans. The songs we listened to when we were young will always stay with us,” said the 60-year-old, who has spent decades promoting the genre.

Mr Cai Yiren (centre) with his xinyao group "The Rhythm" in 1990. PHOTO: COURTESY OF MR CAI YIREN

Songs like Voices From The Heart have been performed at past National Day Parades and community concerts to celebrate national milestones such as SG60, which helped canonise these xinyao tunes for newer generations of Singaporeans.

Yet xinyao emerged in the late 1970s as a campus movement, when youth here saw Taiwan’s campus folk songs and Hong Kong’s Cantopop gain prominence and yearned for a local music of their own. Students began writing and performing their own Mandarin songs about friendship, youthful longing and identity, often accompanied by simple instruments like the piano or acoustic guitar.

The ground-up movement also had socio-political motivations, said singer-songwriter and educator Jimmy Ye. He noted that it was the period when schools began to pivot to English as the primary language of instruction.

“This existential angst played a part to fuel the drive to uplift the use of Mandarin in mainstream society, in this case through popular music,” said Mr Ye, who is director of the Office of Student Life at Singapore Management University.

One of the Xinyao groups singing at the Xinyao Festival in 1985, which was held for two nights at the packed World Trade Centre Auditorium. PHOTO: ST FILE

The movement nurtured talented songwriters and performers like Liang Wern Fook and Eric Moo, who not only found success in Singapore but also managed to break into the cut-throat overseas Mandarin music market.

Timing played an important part, as the lucrative Chinese music industry was then opening up to foreign acts. In Singapore, the movement gained ground alongside local television dramas, with many of their theme songs penned by xinyao artistes.

Concerts and radio airplay also sustained a wider cultural conversation and album sales.

The movement started to peter out in the 1990s, when sales slowed and many up-and-comers chose the practical route to settle down in other careers or start families. Some fans said xinyao had no new sparkle, while others noted that the music had become too commercial and lost its charm.

Dr Liang Wern Fook during the launch of “Encounter: Liang Wern Fook’s Composition Showcase” at Singapore Conference Hall on Jan 15, 2024. PHOTO: ST FILE

Changing with the times

Mr Ye said the social conditions that proved so fertile in giving rise to the music genre are very different today.

For instance, nobody is so emotionally affected by the changing role of Mandarin in Singapore that they would be spurred to take up the gauntlet to restore its position, he added.

“This new norm where Singaporeans display and accept a reduced fluency in all languages, let alone Mandarin, means that most of us are indifferent to the struggles of any one language and culture,” he said.

If made-in-Singapore music is to be sustainable and sellable overseas, the emphasis must also be on production and artistic standards and topics with universal appeal, rather than quaint ditties about uniquely Singaporean quirks, he added.

Ms Eva Tang, the director-producer of The Songs We Sang, said many present-day attempts to “revive” xinyao take an institutional and top-down approach, which runs counter to the very spirit that made the movement possible.

“Cultural movements are usually artiste-led, not engineered from the top down,” she said. “Institutions play an important role, but that role is to open doors, support experimentation, and help artistes imagine possibilities beyond what they can currently see.”

Xinyao was in 2018 included in the National Heritage Board’s inventory of 50 intangible cultural heritage elements. The genre has since been featured in musicals and performances by the SCCC and Singapore Chinese Orchestra.

The state has also co-opted xinyao as a symbol of Singaporean Chinese distinctiveness and cultural confidence. In his National Day Rally speeches in 2014 and 2022, then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong used the songs as an example of how artistes here have long embedded a local flavour in their creative works.

With China’s rise and the growing desire to appreciate one’s roots, some like Mr Cai said xinyao continues to encourage young people here to engage with Mandarin.

More than 50,000 students from secondary schools, polytechnics, ITE and universities have participated in the Xin Kong Xia singing and songwriting competition over the past decade. The annual event is jointly organised by the Committee to Promote Chinese Language Learning, TCR Music Station, Lianhe Zaobao and Jurong Pioneer Junior College.

“Through music, we can spark their interest in the language and show them that Chinese can be beautiful and relatable,” he added. “This is how the xinyao spirit of creativity, originality and local storytelling can continue through new generations.”

Drawing an analogy to how Tang poetry and Song prose still influence Chinese literature and culture today, Dr Liang said xinyao’s legacy continues to shape Singapore’s musical landscape.

Music producer Billy Koh noted that Mandopop stars like JJ Lin, Mavis Hee and Stefanie Sun were mentored by xinyao pioneers like himself, Tan Kah Beng, Lee Wei Song and Lee Si Song.

Musician and co-founder of music school Intune Music Peng Chi Sheng said it was xinyao which inspired him and many others to pursue music full-time.

Music entrepreneur Peng Chi Sheng (extreme right) is part of local music group LimTayPeng. PHOTO: LIMTAYPENG

A pianist, composer and one part of local Mandopop group LimTayPeng, Mr Peng said the movement has already fulfilled its role of inspiring the next generation.

“Perhaps there is nothing more noble than leaving behind a body of classic songs that younger generations can continue to sing and reinterpret for many years to come.”

More information on the Xin Kong Xia National Schools Xinyao Singing and Songwriting Competition 2026 can be found on xinyao.zaobao.com.sg.

Tickets for The Songs We Sang are available on sfs-somerset.com. Tickets for Xinyao 44th Reunion Concert’s added show on July 5 are available on Sistic from April 8.