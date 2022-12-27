Best friends at work lost touch about 45 years ago – until one of them was asked to befriend lonely widow

SINGAPORE – When she was in her teens, Madam Alijah Baji, 64, had a close workplace buddy called Santha. But they lost contact about 45 years ago after Santha met with an accident at work and resigned after a series of events.

So it was to Madam Alijah’s great surprise – and joy – that the pair recently reconnected in the most unexpected of ways.

Now volunteering as a befriender, Madam Alijah was assigned to visit and check on Madam Santha Koorunathan, a 68-year-old widow who was living alone.

Madam Alijah said of their reunion: “I couldn’t believe it until Santha showed me her burn marks on her leg. We hugged each other and we cried.”

The pair met as teenagers, working as production operators at a plant making semiconductors. They became close friends, taking their meals and hanging out together.

Then an accident happened at work and an explosion left Madam Koorunathan with burns on her face and limbs. After she recovered, she got married, quit her job and the pair lost touch.

That was before mobile phones existed, and the duo said their families did not have telephones at home back then.

About three years ago, Madam Alijah, a widow with two grown-up children, started volunteering as a befriender with NTUC Health, which runs nursing homes and daycare centres for seniors, among other services.

Madam Alijah, who also helps out at her brother’s food stall, said: “I volunteer as a befriender to pass my time. I like to show concern to others and I like to keep myself active.”

She now visits 13 seniors regularly. Around June, she was asked to befriend Madam Koorunathan.

They did not recognise each other the first time they met. During her second visit, Madam Alijah told Madam Koorunathan that she had a friend with the name Santha, a colleague whom she was close to.

Madam Koorunathan said: “I listened to her and said, ‘That Santha is me’. And we both started to cry as it has been so many years.”

At first, Madam Alijah was sceptical about Madam Koorunathan’s identity as the woman in front of her looked so different from the Santha she knew. Madam Koorunathan had aged and put on weight.

Then she showed Madam Alijah the burn marks on her leg.