Batches of Tohato Caramel Corn recalled by SFA over undeclared almond, an allergen

SINGAPORE - Buyers who are allergic to almond are advised not to consume several batches of Tohato Caramel Corn Original Flavour chips after traces of almond that were not declared earlier were found in them.

Affected batches of the popular Japanese snack often sold in supermarkets are ordered to be recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) due to the presence of undeclared tree nut allergen, or almond.

The product recall by the chips' two local importers, Redmart and JFC Singapore, is ongoing, SFA said in a statement on Friday (Feb 11).

The affected batches have best-before dates up to and including Jan 11, March 12, April 5, April 12, May 10, May 13 and May 22 this year.

SFA said that the presence of almond does not pose a food safety issue to most consumers, except those who are allergic to almonds.

Those who have bought the snack and are allergic to almonds are urged not to consume it, and to seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health after eating it, said SFA.

It said: "Allergen in food could result in allergic reaction in individuals who are sensitive to it.

"Under the Sale of Food (Food Regulation), food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to safeguard public health."