Ban on CNY lion dances with 'good luck' ritual in condos

Lion dances involving the "cai qing" ritual will not be allowed to take place in condominiums, including common areas as well as inside units, during Chinese New Year, said the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

Businesses and home owners traditionally invite lion or dragon dance troupes to perform the cai qing (plucking of greens, usually a head of lettuce) ritual on their premises for good luck and fortune.

In a circular on Tuesday, the BCA also urged management corporation strata titles (MCSTs) to increase surveillance in common areas amid an expected increase in visits during the festivities beginning next Tuesday.

This stepped-up surveillance is to ensure that safe management measures are adhered to in condominiums.

Singapore's multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 had announced on Jan 21 that each household will continue to be allowed only up to five distinct visitors a day during Chinese New Year.

Also, social gatherings of only up to five people are allowed.

Additional measures suggested by the BCA include recording the particulars of all visitors and displaying posters and notices at prominent places to remind residents to comply with safe management measures.

A BCA spokesman said: "We seek the cooperation of MCSTs to put in place the necessary measures and remain vigilant and disciplined in the fight against Covid-19."