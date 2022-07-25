'Aunties' featured in NDP short film K-pop dance-off surprised by positive reception

SINGAPORE - As a group of teenagers filmed themselves dancing to a song by K-pop group Blackpink, they were interrupted by six middle-aged women, who challenged them to a dance-off.

The unexpected turn of events, to be shown in this year's National Day Parade (NDP) short film, tickled the crowd during the rehearsals that took place over the last few Saturdays - a reaction that surprised the dancers themselves.

The crowd cheered and laughed as the group of 12 ended up dancing together to the hit song Boombayah.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Monday (July 25), the women said they were honoured to be featured in this year's NDP after two years of smaller-scale celebrations due to the pandemic.

Hearing the crowds cheer so loudly for them during the first NDP preview last Saturday (July 23) was heartening, said 60-year-old Lim Sing Yuen.

Ms Lim, a dancer, said: "None of us expected to receive such an enthusiastic reaction from the public. They were really excited and so were we."

For 16-year-old Sandra Ann Tham, the dance was more than just a fun video.

Sandra, a student at Yishun Innova Junior College and part of the school's dance club, said: "It shows that different people of different ages can come together and bridge the generational gap and bond through dance - which is something we are all passionate about."

The group told ST they spent more than 18 hours practising the moves and filming the dance, and enjoyed every minute of it.

Ms NorAini Wahit, 53, a dance fitness instructor, said she was glad to be part of a segment in NDP to show that anyone can get active and be involved in a sport like dancing.

She said: "K-pop songs and dances have always been associated with the young. But it does not mean the older folks cannot get moving too.

"I hope people will look at the video and know they can enjoy dancing like we do. After all, age is only a number."