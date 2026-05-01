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On April 30, MSF designated about 80 child protection case management agencies with the relevant expertise to handle child abuse cases, starting from May 1.

SINGAPORE – Six years have passed since four-year-old Megan Khung was abused to death, and the impact of the case is still rippling through the social services sector.

Following an independent review panel report in October 2025, which found that more could have been done to prevent her death, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has implemented several new measures to protect children here.

On April 30, MSF designated about 80 child protection case management (CPCM) agencies with the relevant expertise to handle child abuse cases, starting from May 1.

The Straits Times looks at what has changed in the handling of child abuse cases, and how the public can play a part.

What are the signs of child abuse?

Child abuse is the physical, emotional, psychological, or sexual abuse of anyone under 18, including neglect.

It covers a broad range of behaviours and their impact on children, from children being negatively impacted when families face heightened stress to high-risk cases involving potential sexual abuse, severe neglect or serious injuries inflicted by parents.

Child abuse cases have risen in Singapore, partly driven by growing public awareness on reporting. New high-risk cases increased by 14.5 per cent from 2,011 in 2023 to 2,303 in 2024.

What’s new in child protection work?

Only 82 CPCM agencies will be allowed to handle child abuse cases from May 1. They are:

Fourty-nine Family Service Centres,

Four Child Protection Specialist Centres and Protection Specialist Centres,

Nineteen children’s homes,

Four fostering agencies,

Three Safe and Strong Families Agencies,

Two MSF youth homes and

An Integrated Services for Individual and Family Protection Specialist Centre

The list will be made public on MSF’s website on May 1 and updated periodically.

A new independent panel of experts, the Triage Assessment Panel (TAP), will also resolve disagreements between agencies over how best to protect a child.

Why did MSF introduce this now?

These were recommendations made by the independent review panel, which examined how the sector handled Megan’s case and the events leading up to her death.

Megan suffered prolonged abuse by her mother and the latter’s boyfriend for over a year before she died in 2020, in a case that drew public scrutiny and numerous questions in Parliament.

Among the gaps identified was that some agencies working with children, but lacking child protection expertise, faced challenges in managing child abuse cases.

The panel also recommended an appeals mechanism to resolve differences between agencies and the MSF’s Protective Service (PSV) – which intervenes in high-risk abuse cases – as they may have different judgments on issues like the level of risk present.

How will the new measures make a difference?

The new measures clarify which agencies are responsible for leading the management of child abuse cases, so children at risk of harm can get appropriate help quickly.

Organisations such as pre-schools, charities and youth services may encounter signs of child abuse on the ground, but not everyone knows how to handle such cases or understands the full family situation. Having a specialised agency leading the case helps to coordinate action.

The TAP could also be a game changer. Before it was formed, community agencies had no neutral body to turn to when they had disagreements with PSV or another child protection agency.

What they disagree on could carry serious consequences for children and their families, as they determine the intensity and nature of the intervention.

The panel, which includes independent members with varied expertise, will now be the final arbiter and provide a clear rationale for its decisions within six working days of hearing the appeal.

What happens if I report a case of child abuse?

Anyone who suspects abuse can call the 24-hour National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment Helpline (NAVH) on 1800-777-0000 or make an online report.

If the child’s life is in immediate danger, call 999.

Information shared will be kept confidential. There is no civil or criminal liability for making a report, as long as you are providing the information in good faith.

If NAVH determines that there are child protection concerns, the case will be transferred to a CPCM agency, which will gather information to verify concerns, conduct risk assessments and develop safety plans.

Non-CPCM agencies that report the abuse will continue to support the family in areas such as parenting skills and caregiving.