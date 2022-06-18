App to help S'porean pilgrims needing medical help during haj amid hot Saudi weather, Covid-19

SINGAPORE - As part of his preparations for the haj, physical education teacher Nur Qarnain has been jogging and cycling weekly. The 52-year-old has even walked 10km from his house in Jurong West to Clementi in his slippers.

Slippers and sandals are needed for the haj as shoes that cover the entire foot and ankles are not allowed when performing certain rituals.

Mr Nur is one of 407 people from Singapore who are travelling to Saudi Arabia for the haj in the coming weeks, the first time Muslims here will be able to go on the pilgrimage since the pandemic hit more than two years ago.

They were at the Singapore Expo on Saturday (June 18) for a pre-departure briefing held by the Singapore Pilgrims' Affairs Office.

The haj lasts five to six days and the trips are undertaken over the period of one month, which this year falls in the summer. The pilgrimage is physically strenuous, with pilgrims walking an estimated 58km over a span of five days visiting various holy sites for rituals.

Summer in Saudi Arabia can be hot, with temperatures reaching about 42 deg C in Mecca on Friday. Travel agents handling haj trips have also advised pilgrims to reduce close contact with others while performing the haj amid the pandemic.

In response to health concerns, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) will be launching a new app, PilgrimSG, which can locate pilgrims via the Global Positioning System and enable them to get help when they require emergency assistance in Saudi Arabia.

It will also provide them with real-time news alerts relating to safety.

Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli, who is leading Singapore's haj delegation this year, said: "We recognise that health is always an important issue to manage for haj, especially this year. Through this application, we hope to improve access to healthcare services and other relevant information while our pilgrims perform the haj in the Holy Lands."

Although not compulsory, pilgrims are highly encouraged by Muis to install the app.

Also at the briefing were Mr Shahrudin Abdul Samad and his wife Sulija Amat, both 60, who applied to go on the haj in 2012. They were initially notified by Muis in 2019 that they would be going in 2020 but then the pandemic hit.

"We were so worried about whether we could actually go because we're already in our 60s. I wondered if I would ever have the chance to do my haj," said Mr Shahrudin, a senior engineer at PUB.

Madam Sulija, a housewife, recalls being overwhelmed with emotion when she found out that she was able to carry out the haj this year with her husband.

She added: "I started crying, we both just felt so relieved."

To prepare themselves for the physical demands of the haj, the couple have started exercising weekly at the parks.

The pilgrims going this year had all been scheduled to go in 2020.