Amid global divides, Chinese community must stay rooted in multiculturalism, shared values: DPM Gan

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong greeting performers at the Spring Reception organised by Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Association and the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre on Feb 19.

SINGAPORE - With the world increasingly divided and uncertain, it is especially important that the Chinese community’s cultural identity is firmly anchored in Singapore’s multicultural society, shared principles and common future, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.

Ultimately, the community’s role here goes beyond cultural activities or the development of clan associations, and it is about values and the kind of society Singaporeans want to build, Mr Gan said on Feb 19.

Speaking at the Spring Reception organised by Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA) and the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC), he said the development of the Chinese community has always been an integral part of the city-state’s larger society.

The community’s long history of organising itself, building bonds and giving back is why its value goes beyond cultural preservation to strengthening social cohesion and resilience, said Mr Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry.

The SCCC, for instance, has since its establishment in 2017 promoted a unique Singapore Chinese culture shaped by and rooted in the Republic’s multicultural context – not a detached or imported culture, said Mr Gan.

He cited the centre’s collaborations with the Malay Heritage Centre and the Indian Heritage Centre and Bhaskar’s Arts Academy as a clear message that culture should serve as a bridge to bring society together, rather than a source of division.

At the Feb 19 event, some 600 guests were treated to performances such as a multi-cultural showcase by SCCC’s arts resident Drum Feng in collaboration with Malay percussion group Nadi Singapura and Indian percussion group Singapore Dhol Squad.

Mr Gan said SCCC’s efforts have borne fruit: In a 2025 survey, more than three-quarters of respondents recognised Singapore Chinese culture as distinct from other Chinese cultures, shaped by the Republic’s multicultural society.

“This reflects growing confidence in our local cultural identity and shows that we are moving in the right direction,” said Mr Gan, adding that the SCCC’s international collaborations also present to the world a Singapore that is diverse, open and principled.

Going forward, SCCC will take on a larger role in facilitating integration between locals and new citizens, he added.

These include concert collaborations with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra that portray the immigrant journey and celebrate new citizens’ contributions, and the annual National Day Sing-Along co-organised with SFCCA that strengthens a sense of belonging and national pride among new citizens.

SCCC chief executive officer Alvin Tan told The Straits Times that these programmes seek to highlight new immigrants’ participation in and contributions to the local Chinese arts and cultural scene.

“In doing so, we hope to encourage more positive local attitudes and foster stronger social ties between Singaporeans and new immigrants,” said Mr Tan.

SCCC chairman Ng Siew Quan said the centre’s visitor numbers more than doubled from some 420,000 in 2024 to 950,000 in 2025. The number of students who participated in its programmes also more than doubled from 13,000 in 2024 to 28,000 in 2025.

In October, the centre will refresh its permanent exhibition exploring the unique identity, culture and heritage of Chinese Singaporeans, to keep it engaging and relevant, he added. The refresh will be completed in 2027, to coincide with SCCC’s 10th anniversary.

Nurturing the next generation of leaders

In his speech, Mr Gan also credited SFCCA’s initiatives for enabling clan associations here to preserve their distinct identities, while contributing more effectively to the wider society.

SFCCA is the apex body of Chinese clan associations in Singapore, with over 250 members.

Besides pooling resources and connecting associations, SFCCA has supported its members in enhancing clan governance, social care, and sustainable development, such as through courses offered in partnership with the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

Initiatives such as the Chinese Community Leadership Programme are also nurturing a new generation of leaders who are confident in their heritage and committed to the nation, added Mr Gan.

Announced at National Day Rally 2025 , the leadership programme is jointly organised by SFCCA and Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and supported by the Government. Over 120 nominations have been received for the programme, which is scheduled to start in July 2026 with around 20 participants.

SFCCA president Thomas Chua said at the event that close to 100 participants have attended the training courses offered in partnership with SUSS.

In March, a new course on event management and social media will be added. Community leaders who complete any three training courses within three years will be awarded a Professional Certificate in Community Leadership, jointly issued by SFCCA and SUSS, said Mr Chua.

The apex body is also looking at providing shared services to its member associations so that they can “make a more proactive contribution to Singapore’s multiculturalism and social harmony”, he added.

With the world ahead only becoming more complex, Mr Gan said Singapore’s strength has never been about size, but lies in social cohesion, clarity of values, and trust among its people.

“Let us continue this journey together – using culture to bring people together, values to anchor our society, and multiculturalism to build a Singapore that is more united, confident, and resilient,” he said.