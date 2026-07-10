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Almost 1 in 5 couples cite new reason for divorce that does not pin blame on other party

Figures on marriages and divorces in 2025 showed that some 18.8 per cent of civil divorces cited divorce by mutual agreement.

SINGAPORE - Almost one in five civil divorces in 2025 were granted on a new ground of divorce by mutual agreement, that came into effect on July 1, 2024 .

Introduced to reduce acrimony, this allows couples to end their marriage without pinning blame on each other for the breakdown. This lets couples split without citing reasons like adultery or unreasonable behaviour.

Divorce by mutual agreement is the third most common reason cited for civil, or non-Muslim divorces, after unreasonable behaviour and living apart or separated for three years or more.

Figures on marriages and divorces in 2025 published by the Department of Statistics on July 10 showed that some 18.8 per cent of civil divorces cited divorce by mutual agreement.

The figures for divorce by mutual agreement were published for the first time in the 2025 report.

Unreasonable behaviour remained the most commonly cited fact for civil divorce, accounting for 48.7 per cent of cases, followed by living apart or separated for at least three years at 30.5 per cent.

Overall, divorces and annulments fell by 1.9 per cent in 2025.

A total of 7,242 marriages ended in a divorce or annulment in 2025, down from 7,382 in 2024.

Among Muslim divorces, personality differences and infidelity were the top two main issues in 2025, with 21.5 per cent of couples citing personality differences and 18.4 per cent citing infidelity.

Across non-Muslim and Muslim divorces, the majority of divorces were filed by women. Almost two in three civil divorces were filed by wives.

On July 1, 2024, divorce by mutual agreement became the sixth fact that couples can cite for their marital breakdown. A fact is a legally recognised circumstance that must be proven to show that a marriage has broken down irretrievably.

This new fact is an alternative to the three fault-based facts: adultery, desertion and unreasonable behaviour.

There are also two non-fault based facts, where a couple must have been separated for at least three years with consent to the divorce, or separated for at least four years if there is no consent.

Initially there were some concerns raised during a parliamentary debate that allowing couples to divorce without citing fault may lead to quick and easy divorces, and more marital splits.

Safeguards are in place to prevent couples from seeking an easy way out of their marriages.

A Family Justice Courts spokeswoman had previously said the courts may direct couples hoping to end their marriage amicably to work on saving it instead, if they believe the couples have a “reasonable possibility of reconciliation”.

For example, couples who cite divorce by mutual agreement have to state their attempts to salvage their marriage. The courts will then decide if further efforts at reconciliation will have a reasonable chance of success.