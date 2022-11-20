All he has left of his brother who died in 1972 Robinsons fire is his watch

SINGAPORE – When he heard on the radio that there was a big fire at Robinsons department store in Raffles Place, Mr Sivalingam Sundaresan immediately rushed to the scene.

His older brother – Mr Sivasundaram Sundaresan, 33 – was working in the three-storey building, which had a basement, as a lift attendant. The fire had started just before 10am, and it took about two hours for firefighters to bring it under control.

Mr Sivalingam, now 79, refused to leave the area. He waited till 5pm, wanting to make sure his brother was all right. He never saw him again.

“I waited, waited and waited. I had a little bit of hope he had returned home.

“The day after the fire, I was still crying. Then the reporters came to my home and asked about my brother. They confirmed he was gone,” said Mr Sivalingam, who has a younger brother.

A few days later, he was told to pick up his brother’s remains from Outram Road General Hospital, now Singapore General Hospital. All he got was a fragment of a hip bone and the Seiko watch his brother wore that day.

Mr Sivalingam and his father later held a private ceremony at Choa Chu Kang cemetery. His mother was in India then.

But Mr Sivalingam still has his brother’s watch, which he keeps in a drawer in his bedroom.

“I don’t even dare to look at (the watch) sometimes. Can you imagine the suffering he and the others went through and the pain? I try to forget it,” said Mr Sivalingam, who is no longer in touch with his brother’s wife and two children.