Activities and skills training for migrant domestic workers

Ms Meena Kumari, a migrant domestic worker, misses her family in India, with Covid-19 stopping her from making trips home.

But she is looking forward to the activities a new local initiative is offering, such as K-pop dance and yoga classes, movie screenings and manicures, on her days off to keep her mind off her homesickness.

The Alliance of Domestic Employees Outreach (Adeo) was launched yesterday to serve the migrant domestic worker community through recreational programmes and skills training, as well as help in other areas such as counselling.

Speaking to the media at the launch of Adeo at the Bible House in Armenian Street, Ms Meena, 35, said: "These activities can help us to be happy and lead healthy lives, and allow us to choose what we want to do based on our interests... (They are also) an avenue to share any problems we may be facing."

Adeo, which was started by Hope Initiative Alliance (HIA), an inter-racial and inter-religious platform for social service organisations, civil groups and corporations, will also organise health and mental wellness talks and English language classes.

The initiative is supported by more than 100 organisations, including the Singapore Kindness Movement, the Inter-Racial and Religious Confidence Circle Singapore, Law Society Pro Bono Services and the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce.

Some of the groups' representatives were present at the launch.

Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang, who was the guest of honour, said she was heartened to know domestic workers will be able to get such care.

She said the Ministry of Manpower has been putting in place measures and policies to strengthen the protection and well-being of domestic workers for many years.

"But it is difficult for the Government alone to provide the care," she added. "We have been working with a network of partners over the years, and I am glad Adeo has been formed... It gives us a lot more capacity, scale and quality to improve the outreach, as well as the support for domestic workers."

Reverend Ezekiel Tan, president of HIA, said the pandemic has been challenging for domestic workers in Singapore, as many have not been able to return home to visit their families.

He said: "Not being able to access social and emotional support from their peers because of social isolation and work-from-home conditions has taken a toll on our migrant domestic workers."

While several activities organised for the well-being of domestic workers have had to be put on hold because of pandemic restrictions, a recent easing of measures has allowed for some of them to go ahead, he said.

Rev Tan said: "The launch of (Adeo) at a time like this is to show care and provide for their needs."