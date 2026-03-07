Activist Han Hui Hui’s three children were brought to hospital to keep them safe, say MSF and police

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Safety concerns have been raised about activist Han Hui Hui’s family, and her three young children have been brought into protective care by the authorities while police investigations are ongoing.

In a joint statement on March 7 evening, the Ministry of Social and Family Development and police said that her children were brought to hospital for medical assessment and care on Feb 15 after an alleged “altercation” between them and Ms Han’s mother-in-law.

This was because the police had assessed it was unsafe for the children, aged three, five and six, to remain in Ms Han’s household.

The statement said there were allegations against Ms Han and her husband concerning the safety and welfare of their children.

Police had received multiple reports regarding Ms Han’s family since August 2025. These include various allegations made by Ms Han, her husband, and her mother-in-law, of violence against one another.

The authorities were responding to a Facebook livestream post Ms Han posted on Feb 28, where she said the police and MSF took her three children away two weeks earlier and she was not allowed to see them at the hospital.

Ms Han alleged that her children were “perfectly healthy and happy” with her, but they ended up sad and ill after MSF removed them from her care.

The authorities said that a Child Protection Specialist Centre came up with a plan to keep Ms Han’s children safe after the police reports were filed.

Ms Han and her husband agreed to the arrangement, where her mother-in-law would oversee their care.

However, even after the safety plan was put in place, the police continued to receive reports that included mutual allegations by Ms Han and her mother-in-law against each other.

The children were eventually brought to the hospital after the police were called in on Feb 15 for an alleged “altercation” between the mother-in-law and the children.

This is because the hospital is a designated facility to keep child who may be abused safe, and the adult tasked to protect and care for the children was involved in an argument with them.

There is also no other “safe adult”, who is usually someone within the family who can watch out for the children and keep them safe.

On Feb 19, Ms Han and her husband signed a Voluntary Care Agreement with MSF’s Protective Service (PSV), which investigates cases of child abuse, for her children to remain in the hospital.

Under the care agreement, Ms Han and her husband were allowed weekly supervised access to the children. The PSV also explored alternative care options that would allow the children to remain safe.

The PSV arranged for Ms Han to have supervised visits with the children on Feb 20 and 26. Separate arrangements were made for her husband to have supervised visits with the children on Feb 21 and 27.

On Feb 28, the hospital contacted Ms Han to inform her that two of her children had contracted a fever. Ms Han had another supervised visit on Mar 1.

The authorities said they are unable to say more as investigations are ongoing.

“All three children remain safe and well at the hospital,” the statement said. “PSV continues to explore alternative safe care arrangements to ensure the children’s continued safety and well-being.”

Ms Han, 33, last contested in the 2025 General Elections as part of the five-member People’s Alliance for Reform team for Tanjong Pagar GRC.

She first contested the 2015 General Elections as an independent candidate at the Radin Mas SMC. The Straits Times has reached out to Ms Han for her response.