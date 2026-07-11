About 15,000 Primary 5 pupils catch first National Education show

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(From right) P5 Hougang Primary School pupils Fahirah Mohammed Shajahan, Amber Zarafyna Abdul Hakim and Yasmin Nadhirah Muhammad Ishaq at the National Education Show 1 at the National Stadium on July 11.

SINGAPORE – About 15,000 Primary 5 pupils caught their first glimpse of National Day festivities on July 11.

A buzz of excitement rose as they streamed into the National Stadium from 4pm for the National Education show, where the pupils had a sneak peek of the National Day Parade (NDP).

Dressed in red and white, pupils from 68 different primary schools blended together in the stands. Among the crowd was Hashvin Ram, 11, from De La Salle School, who liked seeing everyone waving their national flags.

“It feels like we’re united and we’re doing the same thing,” he said.

Amber Zarafyna Abdul Hakim, 11, from Hougang Primary School, looked forward to seeing the contingents march into the 42,000-seater stadium, as she wants to do national service in the future.

One of the three NDP 2026 songs, Giants, an indie-pop anthem performed by singer Iman Fandi, has already won young fans like Amber, who said: “It reminds me that there are people who can help me even when I’m alone.”

Pupils from 11 special education schools, such as Rainbow Centre and Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore (CPAS), also joined the celebration.

CPAS pupil Phoebe Cheng, 11, said she especially wanted to see the fly-past “because it’s cool”.

One of CPAS’ teachers, Sharifah Masturah, 35, was heartened by the inclusion of the first-ever persons with disabilities contingent at NDP 2026 .

The young audience was transported back in time with performances such as those featuring a song in the Orang Laut dialect that pays tribute to Singapore’s maritime history, and xinyao classics like Moonlight In The City.

Excitement reached a fever pitch when electronic music artiste Jasmine Sokko descended from 30m high with two aerialists and 300 drones.

She delivered a stunning performance of another NDP 2026 song, You’ll Be Okay.

A splash of fireworks across the night sky capped off the boisterous parade.

But it was the simple act of singing Majulah Singapura that made Xing Nan Primary School pupil Shania Rachelle Yang, 10, feel truly Singaporean.

“I like NDP because it makes me feel like Singapore has gone through another year, and I want to be here for more years to come,” said Shania.

The next National Education show will take place on July 18. There will be two NDP preview shows, on July 25 and Aug 1, before the official birthday bash.