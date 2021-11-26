A sweet Christmas at Gardens by the Bay with free performances and workshops

SINGAPORE - It promises to be a sweet Christmas at Gardens by the Bay this year.

Visitors to the Flower Dome will get to see an 8m-tall cupcake Ferris wheel, a candied apple Christmas carriage and giant candy canes, set among festive plants such as poinsettias, violas, helleborus and real Christmas trees.

Created with the support of the four Nordic embassies in Singapore, the display - Poinsettia Wishes - was launched on Friday (Nov 26) by Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann, together with the ambassadors of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

The display runs till Jan 3.

Ms Sim also joined a virtual snow globe-making workshop with 30 beneficiaries from Aphasia SG, Fei Yue Community Services and Extra.Ordinary People.

They are among close to 800 beneficiaries from six social service agencies and community partners who will participate in the virtual workshops in December and January, as part of Gardens by the Bay's community outreach programme.

There will also be free musical performances next month, which will feature visually impaired musician Adelyn Koh, The Salvation Army Band and the Concordia String Quartet in partnership with the Norwegian Cultural Centre, as well as a Saint Lucia choir performance by the Swedish Women's Educational Association.

The public can also sign up for workshops on wreath making, floral arrangements, botanical watercolour art and nature weaving on the Gardens by the Bay website.

There will also be Finnish Santa meet-and-greet sessions.

Healthcare workers can purchase up to four tickets to the Flower Dome and Cloud Forest at half price from Dec 13 to the end of March.