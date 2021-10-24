950 Hindu devotees join fire-walking festival

SINGAPORE - The annual fire-walking festival at Sri Mariamman Temple, which typically draws thousands of Hindu devotees, was a scaled down affair this year, with Covid-19 safe management measures in place.

The 950 devotees who crossed the "carpet" of burning embers barefoot during the fire-walking ceremony, Theemithi, at the temple in South Bridge Road had to be fully vaccinated or show a valid pre-event test result.

Devotees were allowed to enter the temple only during their specific timeslots.

Pre-event rituals such as the carrying of paalkudam (milk pots) and angapradakshanam, the act of prostration by rolling one's body, were held over several weekends from the first weekend of October.

As part of the safe measures, all participants had to remain masked up, and the splashing of water for pre-event rites was disallowed.

Devotees were required to register online to participate this year, and all slots were taken within a few hours.

Last year, only essential persons were involved in the religious ritual, with no public participation at Sri Mariamman Temple, even though proceedings were live-streamed.

Before the pandemic, 5,000 to 6,000 would participate in the fire-walking ceremony about a week before Deepavali, which is on Nov 4 this year. About 25,000 pieces of wood were used to prepare the fire pit then.

Just 100 participants were allowed to do the fire walk last year.

This year, more than 15,000 pieces of wood were used for the fire pit, which is 18 feet (5.4m) in length to symbolise the 18 days of the war between two royal families in the Sanskrit epic, Mahabharata.

Onlookers and supporters were not allowed during this year's fire walking ceremony, but it was live-streamed on the Hindu Endowments Board's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 5am on Sunday.

A spokesman from the Hindu Endowments Board told The Straits Times that the volunteers at the fire pit were unmasked because they were exposed to the extreme heat and smoke from the pit, which made breathing difficult. They put their masks on immediately after leaving the pit, he added.