93 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 29 unlinked; 4 imported cases

SINGAPORE - There were 93 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported late on Friday afternoon (Aug 6).

Of these, 56 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while another eight linked cases were not in quarantine when detected.

The remaining 29 were new unlinked cases. This figure is down from 38 on Thursday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, one is a senior above 70 who is unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness.

There were also four imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). All were detected upon arrival.

As at Friday afternoon, the total number of cases in Singapore stood at 65,605.

MOH will give more details on Friday night.