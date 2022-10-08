9 individuals recognised for contributions towards Muslim community at annual Muis Awards

SINGAPORE - For about four decades of servicein which he worked towards improving the Muslim community's intellectual thought and education, Dr Abdul Razak Chanbasha received the highest accolade at the annual Muis Awards ceremony on Saturday.

Among his contributions was forming the Association of Muslim Professionals with a group of other activists in 1991. The non-profit runs programmes in education, human resource development, social development and research.

Dr Razak was also active in Muis, where he was a four-term council member and provided his views on policies and plans for the Muslim community.

On Saturday, Dr Razak received the Jasa Cemerlang (Outstanding) Award, which Muis said is given to an individual who has made outstanding and distinctive lifelong contributions in fields such as education, economics, and community service.

He was among nine individuals who were recognised at the awards ceremony held in the Istana, at which President Halimah Yacob was guest of honour.

The Muis Awards are conferred by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) to those who have made significant contributions towards the socio-religious life of the local Muslim community. More than 150 persons have been conferred these awards since 1991.

Speaking to The Straits Times on the sidelines of the ceremony, Dr Razak said that his decades of service began when he was an undergraduate at the National University of Singapore, and active in the Muslim Society.

"It was drummed into us that being privileged to receive education, we should contribute to society when we graduate," said the 63-year-old.

"So that instilled a sense of mission in me - to be involved in community work in whatever capacity I can."

Now serving as a Justice of Peace and as a member of Warees Investments' board, Dr Razak said he hopes to continue contributing towards education efforts.

"I believe education is a social leveller, and having a good education will help uplift the community," he said.

Eight others received the Jasa Bakti (Service) Award, which recognises exemplary long service to the community.

Among them was Madam Norlizah Yusof, who currently is Sultan Mosque's treasurer. She was previously the treasurer at Haji Muhammad Salleh Mosque in Geylang and Al-Iman Mosque in Bukit Panjang.