84 people caught flouting Covid-19 rules in hawker centres at the weekend

SINGAPORE - The National Environment Agency (NEA) took action against 84 individuals as it stepped up enforcement against breaches of safe management measures (SMMs) at hawker centres from last Friday to Sunday (Oct 8 to 10).

The offences included gathering in groups of more than two, not maintaining a safe distance of 1m, not wearing masks or having them pulled down, NEA said in a statement on Monday.

Among the places people were caught flouting the rules were Newton Food Centre, Whampoa Food Centre, Haig Road Market & Food Centre, Golden Mile Food Centre, Hong Lim Market & Food Centre, and Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre.

The NEA statement said: "While the situation has improved at these centres, we still observe occasional non-compliance of SMMs and will continue to follow up."

It added that while the large majority of members of the public are cooperative, there is a small proportion who are uncooperative and sometimes abusive.

NEA also reminded patrons that from Wednesday, only fully vaccinated persons and children under 12 will be allowed to dine at hawker centres.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated persons can buy food to take away from hawker centres.

It urged seniors to continue to stay away from crowded places and when possible, ask household members or neighbours to buy takeaway food for them.