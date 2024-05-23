83-year-old granny who helped save man hanging off 8th floor ledge gets Public Spiritedness Award

SINGAPORE – Three members of a family living in Tampines and their domestic worker sprang into action to save a man on May 20, earning themselves a Public Spiritedness Award from the police on May 23.

At 11.30pm on May 20, Ms Siah Jia Lin had spotted someone’s head above the ledge of the eighth floor of a Tampines block of flats as she headed to her grandmother’s flat, where she routinely stays over.

Ms Siah, 20, who lives with her family on the fourth floor in the same block, saw a man hanging onto the ledge. His shoes and belongings were laid out neatly in the corridor.

She quickly informed her grandmother, Ms Ho Soo Pong, 83, and the older woman’s maid, Ms Aye Nandar Aung, 35, who both held onto each of the man’s arms.

“He kept saying he was tired,” Ms Ho told the media on May 23. “(My helper) was crying because she was scared that the man would lose strength and loosen his grip if he fell asleep.”

Ms Ho said: “I kept talking to him so that he would not fall asleep.”

She added that she also told the man: “Don’t be discouraged. Be brave and don’t compare yourself to people.”

Meanwhile, Ms Siah called her younger sister, who was at home, who told their father. He rushed up to the eighth floor and wrapped his arm around the man’s torso to support him.

Ms Siah, a Singapore Management University student, then called the police before going to the nearby police station.

She told the media: “It was my first time encountering something like this. I felt very anxious.”

Her father, Mr Siah Ee Fong, said: “I told myself to focus on saving him and not think too much.”

Mr Siah, a 59-year-old manager in the infocomm industry, said the man kept apologising to him and thanking Ms Ho as they held onto him.

Mr Siah, Ms Ho and Ms Aye Nandar Aung kept their hold on the man until police officers and responders from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived.

Mr Siah said it felt like time passed by very slowly as they were desperate for help to arrive.

Ms Ho added: “I was panicking and I wanted help to arrive quickly.”