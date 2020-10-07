72-year-old Singaporean woman with dementia missing for four days

SINGAPORE - The family of a missing elderly woman suffering from dementia is seeking the public's help in locating her.

Madam Siew Pek Chun, 72, was last seen exiting Queens condominium at 10 Stirling Road at around 2pm on Sunday (Oct 4).

She has been missing for four days, said her 20-year-old granddaughter Adele Lim.

Ms Lim, a student, added that her grandmother had been diagnosed with mild dementia in July and was not allowed to leave the flat on her own.

Madam Siew left her home on Sunday after saying she would take a walk downstairs. At the time, the 1.57m-tall woman was wearing an oversized light blue T-shirt, black trousers and open-toed sandals.

She was carrying a blue bag and had no money, ID, ez-link card or keys.

She has no known close contacts after her dementia worsened.

"My mother saw her leave and quickly changed her clothes to try and catch her but the lift doors closed," said Ms Lim.

By the time her mother followed in the next lift, Madam Siew was nowhere to be found.

The police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Madam Siew was allegedly spotted by members of the public around Block 59 in Dawson Road at about 9pm on Tuesday (Oct 6) night.

She used to frequent the Queenstown area near Queens condominium, her old residence at 115 Jalan Bukit Merah, Bugis Kwan Im Temple and places in Chinatown, including People's Park, Chinatown Complex and Chinatown Point.

Previously, Madam Siew wandered off on July 15 but was found that night.

Anyone with information is requested to call the Police Hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online here.