700 needy families receive healthy grocery gift packs

Grocery packs containing items with whole grains or less sugar were distributed to about 700 lower-income families yesterday.

The distribution took place at the Muhammadiyah Association in Kembangan. The initiative, a collaboration between the Health Promotion Board (HPB) and 42 community partners, was part of a drive to foster healthier eating.

It was meant to complement HPB's two-month-long campaign to encourage the Malay community to adopt healthier lifestyles, such as by reducing their sugar intake in drinks and desserts during the festive period of Ramadan leading up to Hari Raya.

Speaking at the event, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam said it is a tradition during Ramadan to give food packs to the community.

"As we are giving out gift packs, we want to be very mindful that we're also giving out healthy, good things to people," she said, noting that some reasons why healthy eating habits are hard to adopt may be partly rooted in cultural and socio-economic factors.

The packs contain information on how families can prepare drinks and desserts with less sugar, and a booklet of tips for smokers who wish to quit the habit.

The distribution drive began on April 9 and will continue until the end of Ramadan on May 2, with a goal to reach 8,500 families in total. To date, more than 5,900 lower-income families have received the packs.

One of the 700 beneficiaries yesterday was Mr Muhammad Taufiq Mohamed Rahim, 32, who lives in a one-room rental flat in Bedok with his wife and three children, and is the sole breadwinner of his family.

The delivery rider said he has made fewer food deliveries during Ramadan, which began on April 3, as people are fasting. Working in the evening is also difficult because he needs to have a meal with his family to break the daily fast.

"Money is tight for me. With this (gift pack), my financials will be quite stable for this month and it will also be easier for me to buy clothes for my kids," he said.

Another beneficiary, Ms Fauziah Awi, 46, a part-time delivery rider, said the grocery pack will alleviate some of the financial pressure on her as she has outstanding bills to pay.

Yesterday, gift packs were also handed out by other organisations.

More than 450 families received goodie bags and $120 worth of grocery vouchers from self-help group Singapore Indian Development Association.

And about 200 families were given festive hampers as part of a Ramadan outreach by volunteer groups Project Hills and Majlis Pelajar Pergas.