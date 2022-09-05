50 items for 50 years: Sentosa commemorates Golden Jubilee with time capsule

SINGAPORE - Old admission tickets, souvenirs, name tags and even used blank ammunition rounds - these were among the 50 items placed in a time capsule to commemorate Sentosa's 50th anniversary - or Golden Jubilee.

The time capsule was sealed on Sept 2 after President Halimah Yacob placed the last item - a book featuring stories and anecdotes from 50 personalities, celebrities and key stakeholders of Sentosa - at the Sentosa Golden Jubilee Dinner at Siloso Beach.

The capsule will be placed at the lobby of the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) office at the Serapong golf course on the island.

The items in the capsule span four periods - the island's colonial past; the period between 1972, when SDC was established, and 2021; Sentosa's Golden Jubilee this year, and what lies beyond this milestone.

Also, President Halimah - on behalf of the President's Challenge and Community Chest - was presented with a cheque of $3,908,888.88 by SDC chairman Bob Tan at the dinner.

The sum was raised through the Sentosa Golden Jubilee Charity Golf event, and will go to benefiting agencies of the President's Challenge, as well as more than 100 social service agencies and 200 critical programmes supported by Community Chest.

President Halimah said: "Sentosa holds a special place in Singaporeans' memories, and it is heartening to see how Sentosa and SDC have grown alongside Singaporeans over the past 50 years.

"It is befitting that SDC has made giving back to the community an integral part of its Golden Jubilee celebrations.

"The funds raised through the Sentosa Golden Jubilee Charity Golf (event) will go a long way in helping benefiting agencies supported by the President's Challenge and Community Chest.

"As we celebrate Sentosa's history, I wish SDC continued success in creating more unique and innovative experiences for all Singaporeans to enjoy."