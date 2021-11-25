5 residents suffer smoke inhalation after fire breaks out in Hougang flat kitchen

SINGAPORE - Five people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a second-storey flat in Hougang on Wednesday (Nov 24).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night that it was alerted to the fire at Block 537 Hougang Street 52 at about 5.45pm.

The fire involved the contents of a kitchen.

SCDF said that when its firefighters arrived, the Housing Board unit was still ablaze.

Donning breathing apparatus sets, they proceeded into the smoke-logged unit and extinguished the fire with a water jet.

About 20 residents from upper-floor units evacuated their homes because of the fire before SCDF's arrival.

"Five of them were overcome by the smoke while evacuating via the staircase near the burning unit," SCDF said.

They were taken to Singapore General Hospital and National University Hospital for smoke inhalation.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.