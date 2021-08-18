49 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 19 of them unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 49 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday afternoon (Aug 18).

Of the new cases, 23 were linked to previous cases and already quarantined.

Another seven linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive.

The remaining 19 were unlinked cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

Of the local cases, one is a senior above 70 years old who is unvaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

There were also four imported cases that were detected and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore. Three of these cases were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while one of them developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, there are 53 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Wednesday, bringing the country's total to 66,334.

MOH will give further updates on Wednesday night.

On Tuesday, a 90-year-old man who was fully vaccinated died from Covid-19 complications, MOH said. This was the first death of a fully vaccinated person in Singapore.

The ministry added that the man was advanced in age and had a history of chronic kidney disease and hypertension.