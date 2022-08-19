400 people complete pilot programme on multiculturalism

SINGAPORE - While he has never had an issue with his Chinese neighbours burning joss paper during the Hungry Ghost Festival, Mr Sunil Shetty now understands why they perform the ritual.

The 50-year-old database manager at a bank was one of 400 people who took part in the SG Core (Cohesion and Resilience) pilot programme aimed at promoting Singapore's multiculturalism.

They were acknowledged at a ceremony held at Shaw Theatres Lido in Orchard Road on Friday (Aug 19) after they completed the programme.

SG Core, organised by non-governmental organisation Humanity Matters and supported by Temasek Foundation, was launched by Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam last September.

Individuals can volunteer to join the programme or are encouraged by their agencies and organisations to attend it.

Mr Shetty, who took part in the programme last year, said: "Such rituals are significant to their (Chinese) culture and we need to be understanding. I also learnt more about other different religions through the many engagements and discussions during the programme."

He added: "It was eye-opening because I did not know there were people of so many various religions living in Singapore."

The four-hour programme, for a start, is for individuals who hold security-related jobs, national servicemen and Citizens on Patrol volunteers. It will be expanded to include those from uniformed groups in schools next year.

Mr Kim Zi Jie, 24, who attended the programme last year, said: "Even though the programme is only four hours long, it is a good starting point. It is a catalyst to spark our interest on such issues."

The third-year student at Nanyang Technological University added that after the programme, he took part in more interfaith and multicultural activities and volunteered at a food distribution initiative to help disadvantaged families.