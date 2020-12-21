400 needy households in East Coast GRC to get energy-saving light bulbs

Around 400 needy households in East Coast GRC will soon be receiving energy-saving light bulbs to reduce their electricity bills, as part of a collaboration between the UAE Singapore Business Council (UAESBC) and the GRC's grassroots organisations.

The programme will use $20,000 in donations - half from the UAESBC and half from the South East Community Development Council - to purchase the light bulbs.

The UAESBC, set up in 2018, aims to promote, support and enhance the development of commerce and business initiatives between the United Arab Emirates and Singapore.

Yesterday, the organisation presented its cheque of $10,000 to Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Maliki Osman, who received it on behalf of the grassroots organisations.

UAESBC had earlier pledged, under the initiative, to donate $5 for every 1kg of e-waste collected for recycling in East Coast GRC since October.

The GRC's grassroots organisations have been organising bi-monthly recycling drives since August, with the UAESBC sending volunteers to help elderly residents who are unable to carry the e-waste to the collection points.

Dr Maliki, who is also the adviser to East Coast GRC grassroots organisations, said that about 1,519kg of e-waste has been collected since October, and they are on track to meet the target of 2,000kg.

Along with the organisation's representatives, Dr Maliki also visited three needy families to install light bulbs in their homes yesterday.

UAESBC president Brian Shegar said that the organisation is delighted to participate in the programme.

"We were particularly drawn to the concept of promoting recycling in Singapore and helping fellow Singaporeans reduce electricity costs by changing to LED lights," he added.