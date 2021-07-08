3,000 needy residents get basic items, gadgets

Mr Mohd Saleh Abu, 78, lives in a one-room flat and used to have trouble boiling water without an electric kettle.

Now he has one, thanks to The Girls' Brigade Friend in Deed @ South West project, a partnership between The Girls' Brigade Singapore (GBS) and South West Community Development Council (CDC). He is among 3,000 residents having their wishes fulfilled under the project.

Receiving his kettle yesterday at the launch of The Girls' Brigade Friend in Deed @ South West, Mr Mohd Saleh said it would help him greatly in his daily life.

The project aims to fulfil the wishes of vulnerable residents under the Adopt @ South West programme, which reaches out to needy families or the elderly, by the end of this month.

Residents can ask for items that cost below $60. These can be for home use, such as electric kettles or bed sheets, health and wellness items like mobility aids, and school supplies or toys for children.

Corporate sponsors and members of the public contribute the gifts, which are worth a total of $180,000.

The project is part of this year's Girls' Brigade Friendship Day, in place of the annual community carnival model, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It hopes to serve a larger number of beneficiaries through such an approach.

President Halimah Yacob was the guest of honour at the launch, which was also attended by South West District Mayor Low Yen Ling. Both presented wish items to beneficiaries.

Ms Low, who is Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, as well as Trade and Industry, said: "During the pandemic, the levels of isolation and stress have increased for everyone, especially elderly persons. However, it is also in times like these that we experience the strength and solidarity of Singaporeans coming together to help one another."

GBS president Sharon Liat added that in addition to this project, it is also participating in South West CDC's "Adopt-A-Senior" initiative, which engages vulnerable seniors through fortnightly tele-befriending sessions.

Members of the public who wish to adopt wishes can do so till July 31. To find out more, go to www.gb.org.sg