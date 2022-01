SINGAPORE - For the many couples tying the knot on Feb 22, it is a special date that comes once in a lifetime - 22/2/22 is a palindromic date, which means it reads the same backwards as it does forwards.

Engineer Lim Guo Wei, 30, who is marrying Ms Beatrice Wong, a 29-year-old recruiting coordinator, said: "22/2/22 is such a nice number and it is a date that is so hard to come by. It's also easy to remember."