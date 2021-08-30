147 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 52 unlinked; 8 imported

SINGAPORE - There were 147 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases reported on Monday afternoon (Aug 30).

This is the highest number of local infections since July 22.

Of these, 53 were linked to previous cases and already quarantined, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

Another 42 linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive.

Among the cases is a senior aged above 70 who is partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

The remaining 52 were unlinked cases.

There were also eight imported cases. Three of these cases were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while five of them developed the illness during stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, there are 155 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Monday, bringing the country's total to 67,459.

MOH will provide more details on Monday night.