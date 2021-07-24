127 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 75 linked to Jurong Fishery Port and 5 to KTVs

SINGAPORE - There were 127 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Saturday (July 24), including 75 cases connected to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster.

This brings the total number of cases in the cluster, the largest here, to 740.

There were also five new cases linked to the KTV cluster, which now has 232 cases in total.

Of the 127 locally transmitted cases, 69 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined and 29 other linked cases detected through surveillance, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were 29 new unlinked cases.

Among the locally transmitted cases are six unvaccinated or partially vaccinated seniors above 70 who are at risk of serious illnesses.

There were also three imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, MOH added.

One of these cases was detected on arrival in Singapore, while two developed symptoms during SHN or isolation.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 64,054.

More details will be announced on Saturday night, MOH said.