12 probed over breach of rules while gathering at unlicensed KTV outlet

Twelve people are being investigated over breaching Covid-19 rules during a gathering at an unlicensed KTV outlet in Woodlands.

The police said in a statement yesterday that nine men and three women, aged between 20 and 30, were allegedly socialising at the outlet at Woodlands Industrial Park E1 on June 15.

Public entertainment and liquor were believed to have been provided at the unit without a valid licence, they added.

Karaoke equipment, liquor bottles and beer cans found at the premises were seized for investigations.

A 30-year-old man, one of the 12 people there, is believed to be the KTV outlet's operator and will be investigated for supplying liquor without a valid licence and for providing public entertainment without a licence.

All 12 people who were there will be investigated for not complying with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

At the time of the alleged offence, Singapore was in the first stage of phase three (heightened alert), with social gatherings limited to five in a group, while dining in at eateries was not allowed.

The offences of supplying liquor and providing public entertainment without a valid licence each carry a fine of up to $20,000.

Those who do not comply with safe distancing measures may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.