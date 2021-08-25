118 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, including 26 linked to North Coast Lodge dorm cluster

SINGAPORE - There were 118 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Wednesday (Aug 25). Of these, 29 were unlinked.

The remaining 89 cases are linked to previous cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Of these, 26 are linked to the North Coast Lodge dormitory cluster, with 25 of them having been placed under quarantine earlier, said MOH in its daily afternoon update. The cluster now has a total of 112 infections.

Of the other 92 locally transmitted cases, 19 are linked to previous cases and have already been placed under quarantine, while 44 cases are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance.

Among the cases are two seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated. MOH said they are at risk of serious illness.

In addition, two cases were imported and had already been placed on stay-home notice or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

One was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while the other developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

As at Wednesday, the number of total cases in Singapore stood at 66,812.

MOH will provide more details on Wednesday night.