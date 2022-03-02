$108,000 raised for ST pocket money fund from ST Engineering's reusable mask sales

SINGAPORE - A total of $108,000 has been raised for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) through online sales of reusable masks developed by ST Engineering's innovation laboratory, ST Engineering Innosparks.

The campaign, which ran from March 2021 to February this year, saw "positive responses" from the public, the charity said on Wednesday (March 2).

The locally developed AIR+ Reusable Masks were sold at $18 each. ST Engineering Innosparks donated $2 from the sale of each reusable mask.

The mask, like N95 masks, can filter out 95 per cent of particles between 0.1 and 0.3 micron in size, including dust and smoke particles found in haze, as well as the Covid-19 virus, which is 0.1 micron in size.

ST Engineering will also donate 100 boxes of surgical masks to STSPMF's beneficiaries for the fight against Covid-19.

The fund was started by The Straits Times in 2000 as a community project to provide pocket money to children from low-income families to help them through school.

Mr Chew Men Leong, president of urban solutions at ST Engineering, will be presenting a mock cheque to STSPMF general manager Tan Bee Heong at a ceremony next Monday.