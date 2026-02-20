10,500 to benefit from $4.3 million MUIS assistance during Ramadan

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A $4.3 million support package will be given out to 10,500 people during the month of Ramadan to support their daily needs.

The money will be given out to beneficiaries of the monthly zakat support scheme, Muslim residents from selected welfare homes, ComCare long-term assistance recipients, households referred by family service centres, and Muslim tertiary students from low-income families.

The 2026 support package is made up of $3.5 million from zakat funds, and $800,000 from fidyah contributions . Zakat is the collection of tithes from the Muslim community for those in need, and fidyah is a religious compensation paid by Muslims who have missed fasts in Ramadan due to valid reasons like illness, and are unable to replace them.

At its heart, zakat reflects Muslims ’ collective duty as a community to uplift one another and enable everyone to live with dignity, respect, and hope for a better future, said Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim on Feb 20.

He was speaking at a buka puasa (break fast) session at Al-Mawaddah Mosque in Buangkok on Feb 20, where he and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam ate with around 100 community leaders and beneficiaries.

President Tharman and Mr Faishal met zakat beneficiaries at the mosque, and listened in on a Quran recitation before sundown, where they joined everyone in breaking their fasts.

This is up from the $3.08 million given out to 8,200 beneficiaries in Ramadan 2025 , and $2.6 million to 8,600 beneficiaries in 2024 .

MUIS also distributed $4.3 million to more than 6,000 families and 8,000 children in December 2025 as part of its year-end disbursements. This tranche of help, which has been given out since 2012, aims to buffer year-end expenses and support families with school-going children to prepare for the new school year.

The year-end disbursements, as well as the one given out during Ramadan, are on top of the monthly zakat financial assistance that MUIS’ zakat beneficiaries receive, which provides unconditional cash support to help them fulfil basic needs.

“It reflects our continued commitment to providing timely support when it matters most,” said Mr Faishal.

He added that MUIS is also exploring new ways to make help more easily accessible, and it is working closely with national agencies to complement existing assistance schemes. MUIS is reviewing its means-testing criteria to reach out to more households.

He added that mosques continue to play a vital role in serving the community, and said he is heartened to see ground-up support from many mosques that set up community pantries to provide groceries directly to families.

“These efforts reflect the true spirit of care, solidarity and community support,” he said.

Under an initiative called the Zakat Social Development@Mosques launched in 2023, families can approach officers at some mosques, who can help assess their needs and connect them to support such as immediate cash assistance and grocery vouchers. The number of mosques under the programme grew from six in 2023 to 60 presently.

In 2025, more than 1,100 people received assistance through this initiative, with approximately 600 referred to monthly support programmes, MUIS said.

Mr Faishal called for the active participation of the Muslim community in other events during Ramadan, and said these programmes will continue to unite the community and strengthen bonds.

“Gratitude reminds us to acknowledge our blessings and appreciate those who support us every day. Giving embodies compassion, ensuring we serve, share and leave no one behind,” he said.