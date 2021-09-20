101,000 doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine have arrived, jabs available in a few days: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - About 101,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine arrived on Monday (Sept 20) in Singapore, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

With stocks replenished, the jabs will be available at some clinics within a few days, he added.

The doses, Mr Ong said, are orders from private healthcare institutions that the Ministry of Health (MOH) helped facilitate to bring in under the Special Access Route (SAR).

In a Facebook post on Monday, Mr Ong said the new stock of Sinovac doses will benefit people who are allergic to mRNA shots.

The mRNA vaccines include Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, while Sinovac is a killed-virus vaccine.

Mr Ong said about 2 per cent of Singapore's population has taken at least one dose of the Sinovac vaccine - administered by MOH and approved private clinics.

The first batch of the Sinovac vaccine arrived in Singapore on June 2. MOH in late July said 72,000 people in Singapore had received at least one dose of the Sinovac vaccine, and about 17,000 had received both doses.