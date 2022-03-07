$1,000 win from a bet of 20 cents led to 20 years of addiction to jackpot machines

More people are voluntarily banning themselves from jackpot rooms here, such as Florence, a 46-year-old mother of two. There were 4,878 self-exclusion orders from jackpot rooms in force at end-December last year, a 25 per cent jump from 3,895 such orders at end-2020.

Florence lost at least $1 million over the years and owed banks and licensed moneylenders more than $500,000. PHOTO: PIXABAY
Senior Social Affairs Correspondent
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Florence's addiction to jackpot machines started with a small bet of 20 cents.

Her husband was meeting his friend at a recreation club and told her she could try her luck at the jackpot room if she was bored waiting for him at the club.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top