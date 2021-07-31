10 new Covid-19 clusters; cases in ICU rise to 7

There were 10 new Covid-19 clusters yesterday, including one with six cases involving healthcare pharmaceutical firm Zuellig Pharma.

The nine other new clusters are linked to individual cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in an update last night.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) more than doubled to seven cases, from three patients the day before.

In total, there are currently 63 active clusters in Singapore, ranging between three and 999 infections.

The Jurong Fishery Port cluster remains the largest active cluster to date, with 999 cases.

The port will reopen today, after it was closed on July 16 for deep cleaning and to break the chain of transmission as workers there unwittingly transmitted the virus to more people in the community.

Enhanced Covid-19 measures will be in place at the premises.

These include a seven-day rostered routine testing regime for all authorised entry pass holders - consisting of mainly tenants, workers and traders.

In the marketplace, the number of workers will be limited, and they will be split into groups to prevent mingling.

In its update, MOH said the 105 Henderson Crescent cluster has been closed after no new cases surfaced in the past 28 days.

Singapore reported a total of 139 coronavirus cases yesterday, including 131 locally transmitted cases and eight imported cases. There were 52 unlinked locally transmitted cases.

Among the locally transmitted cases is a senior above 70 who is partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

There are 571 Covid-19 patients still in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

They include seven patients in critical condition in ICU, and 26 cases who require oxygen support.

Of these 33 cases, two are fully vaccinated. One requires oxygen supplementation, while the other is in the ICU. Both have underlying medical conditions.

MOH said 23 seniors aged above 60 - of whom 22 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated - have fallen very ill.

There is continuing evidence that vaccination helps to prevent serious disease, it added.

Over the last 28 days, 42 local cases required oxygen supplementation or were admitted to ICU, and one died. Of these, 25 were unvaccinated, 16 were partially vaccinated and two were fully vaccinated, MOH noted.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from 961 cases in the week before to 878 cases in the past week. However, the number of unlinked cases in the community has increased from 83 cases in the week before to 257 cases in the past week, MOH said.

The total number of cases here stands at 64,861.

Singapore's national vaccination programme continues to progress.

As at Thursday, more than 7.42 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national programme were administered. More than 3.26 million individuals have completed the full vaccination regimen. In addition, 99,919 doses of Sinovac vaccines have been administered as at Thursday, giving protection to 73,053 individuals.